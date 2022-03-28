Krishna Vrinda Vihari Teaser: Romance Overloaded

Naga Shaurya delivered two back-to-back duds last year and he has high hopes on Krishna Vrinda Vihari, a romantic entertainer that is loaded with a good amount of entertainment. Anish Krishna directed the film and the teaser of Krishna Vrinda Vihari is out. The teaser looks promising and is loaded with youthful content. The teaser has an overdose of romance and some quirky comedy. Shaurya looks promising as a youngster who struggles to impress his girl. Shirley Setia is the leading lady and she looks hot and beautiful.

With grand production values and a decent background score, the teaser of Krishna Vrinda Vihari looks promising. The makers announced that the film releases on April 22nd across the globe. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music and Naga Shaurya’s home banner IRA Creations are the producers. Naga Shaurya is also busy with Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai directed by Srinivas Avasarala and Police Vari Hecharika.