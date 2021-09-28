Vijay Deverakonda’s special wishes for Puri Jagannadh

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is celebrating his birthday today and the top director is flooded with wishes. Puri has seen the best and worst in his career. After the super success of Ismart Shankar, Puri is rushed with offers and he is currently focused on Liger, a pan-Indian film that has Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Puri along with the team of Liger celebrated his birthday in Goa last night. Vijay Deverakonda penned an emotional note on Puri Jagannadh’s birthday.

“You and I meeting – was Destined. Ever since we met, 2 years ago, you have become my Director – giving me my biggest playground as an actor, my Friend – who I trust with happy things and sad, my Guardian – while I do crazy shit away from home. We share massive dreams, and next year, we shall give the world something they will not forget! I love you @purijagan sir. Happy Birthday, if you just promise to stay healthy, I shall be by your side to blow minds :)” posted Vijay on his twitter page along with a picture of the duo from the sets of Liger.

