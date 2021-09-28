Buzz: RRR to hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022

The entire nation is waiting for the release of RRR, which happens to be the country’s biggest motion picture. SS Rajamouli is quite occupied with the post-production work of RRR. The lead actors NTR and Ram Charan are done with the shoots and are busy with their upcoming movies. There are ongoing debates about the release date of the film. After the government of Maharashtra granted permission to reopen the theatres, the release dates of a bunch of Bollywood movies are out.

As per the ongoing buzz, RRR will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2022. There are talks that the film will release on January 12th, 2022 and an official announcement is expected to be made very soon. With all the markets reopening slowly, Rajamouli and his team are keen to release the release date. The summer is already packed with a bunch of Hindi films which are announced. Rajamouli too feels that Sankranthi season will be an ideal time for RRR release. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in RRR that is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment.