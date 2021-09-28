Did KCR’s lobbying in Delhi failed to delay Huzurabad bypoll?

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao had visited Delhi twice in September.

He left for Delhi on September 2, stayed for nine days and returned on September 10.

He left for Delhi again on September 24. He was supposed to return on September 26. But extended his Delhi trip by two more days and returned on September 28 (today).

The Election Commission announced schedule for Huzurabad bypoll on Tuesday when he was in Delhi.

Last time, the Election Commission left Huzurabad from the list of bypoll States when KCR was in Delhi in September first week when it announced schedule for bypolls in West Bengal and Odisha.

This triggered speculations that KCR successfully lobbied with BJP national leadership in Delhi to delay Huzurbad bypoll in September first week.

In his latest Delhi visit, KCR met Amit Shah thrice in three days which again triggered speculations that it was meant to lobby to delay Huzurabad bypoll further.

But the EC suddenly announced Huzurabad bypoll date when KCR was in Delhi today.

With this KCR returned to Hyderabad immediately.

Political circles speculate that this time KCR failed to lobby for halting Huzurabad bypoll despite his best efforts as BJP national leadership was under pressure from Telangana BJP unit not to delay bypoll further as it will benefit TRS.