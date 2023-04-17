Vijay Okays Gopichand Malineni In Single Sitting

Tamil hero Vijay made his Telugu debut with Vaarasudu and he has a great line-up of movies. Meanwhile, he signed another project. The star will be collaborating with another Telugu director Gopichand Malineni.

Reportedly, the director narrated a powerful script to Vijay and the actor okayed it in a single sitting. The director who is a specialist in making mass and commercial entertainers is said to have readied a different story and will be making Vijay’s movie on a huge canvas. It will be made as Telugu-Tamil bilingual.

On the other hand, Gopichand Malineni is in top form with the success of his last two movies- Krack and Veera Simha Reddy. More details of Vijay and Gopichand Malineni’s film are awaited.

