Pooja Hegde about her desire to work with Yash

Pooja Hegde is promoting her upcoming Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan. As part of her promotions, she interacted with the media. She shared her excitement and happiness about working with Amitabh Bachchan in the commercial ad. She shared her interaction with Bollywood Superstar. Besides this, Pooja Hegde calls Yash a legend, and calls him “Rocky Bhai is a legend after KGF.”

The actress also said, “I met Yash recently at a function. But, haven’t interacted much with him and I hope to work with him soon.” There is also gossip that Pooja Hegde was the lead actress beside Yash for his upcoming film. But there is no official confirmation from Pooja Hegde or from the makers.