Vijay Sethupathi to remake Uppena

Uppena is one small film that generated enough buzz and is set for a summer release. But things changed completely due to coronavirus. Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi played the lead antagonist in the film which generated extra craze for the project. The actor charged huge remuneration for the film and the latest news is that he acquired the Tamil remake rights of Uppena. The actor himself will remake the film in Tamil soon.

The makers initially roped Vijay Sethupathi as they wished to dub the film in Tamil and release it. But Vijay Sethupathi loved the script and he acquired the remake rights of Uppena. Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings along with Vijay Sethupathi will produce the Tamil version. Directed by Buchi Babu, Uppena is a rustic love story that featured Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The new release date of Uppena will be announced after the lockdown period comes to an end. The film is made on a budget of Rs 22 crores.