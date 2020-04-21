Ensure medical supplies to frontline warriors, HC to Telangana govt

Observing that doctors and medical staff are the frontline warriors in the battle against Covid-19, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure that appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), gloves and masks are made available to them for treating corona virus patients.

The High Court expressed concern over the recent incidents of attack on them and directed the state government to provide necessary police security to the medical staff in hospitals and places where patients, who are either quarantined, suspected or diagnosed with Covid-19, are housed.

Expressing concern over the high concentration of corona positive persons under the GHMC limits, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure steady supplies of essentials and grocery in containment zones.

Telangana has more than 260 containment zones, of which 146 are under the GHMC limits, while the rest are spread across 43 municipalities in the State. Telangana reported 880 cases, more than half of these are under the GHMC limits.

Hearing a batch of petitions filed by various individuals via video-conferencing, the High Court on Tuesday also directed the Telangana government to sensitize people in staying indoors to prevent the further spread of the virus.

After a recent visit to containment clusters Hyderabad, MAUD minister K T Rama Rao urged the senior municipal officials to ensure that the residents receive adequate supply of essentials like medicines, groceries, milk and vegetables. The Telangana government had appointed volunteers to supply these essentials to the residents in the containment zones. KTR asked the officials to intensify screening in clusters of the virus around the city and put in place restrictions, even harsher than the lockdown, which would stop the virus from spreading beyond containment zones.

K T Rama Rao directed the officials to ensure that not a single individual steps out of their residences and barricade all the colonies in the containment zones so that people stay indoors. Further, he asked the officials to ensure doorstep delivery of essentials such as groceries, milk and vegetables, arguably the biggest reason why people are forced to leave the relative safety of their homes.