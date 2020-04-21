Tough days ahead for Tollywood actresses

The film industry is badly impacted due to the coronavirus. All the shoots are kept on hold and the new release dates would be announced soon after the lockdown gets lifted. The heroines will have a tough time ahead because of the coronavirus outbreak. Along with films, they are earning huge money through endorsements and openings of shopping malls. Small actresses are earning decently through modeling. All these came to a halt due to coronavirus.

The film shoots are expected to resume in June or July. The pressure will be mounted on the actresses who already signed two to three films. All the filmmakers will mount pressure to join the sets immediately after the lockdown gets lifted. In this process, the top actresses would be losing a film or two from their signed projects and several young, new actresses would get a chance. All the actresses will have to complete the project which is already under shoot on top priority.

The actresses are in plans not to lose the big projects and they may walk out of small projects if needed. The actresses are now left confused because of the current situation. This may also spoil the relations with actors and filmmakers as most of the actresses cannot accommodate their dates to all the signed projects at the same time.