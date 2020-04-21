All rumors on Nishabdham are baseless says makers

From the past couple of days, there are strong speculations about Nishabdham. After the release of the film got halted due to coronavirus, rumors took the toll saying that Anushka is not in a mood to promote the film and the makers are losing huge amount due to this. Some of the gossip portals even carried the news that Anushka is against the digital deal of Nishabdham which is yet to be closed.

To keep an end to all these speculations, the makers responded about the same. The makers said the entire actors and technicians have been the pillars of support throughout especially Anushka. They asked everyone not to believe in rumors and the makers said that the new release date of Nishabdham will be announced officially soon. Anushka, R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey are the lead actors in this action thriller which is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation bankrolled the film.