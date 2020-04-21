Vijayasai Reddy is talking about capital at the time of corona, shows party’s attitude: Kanna

At a time the world is in the grip of corona pandemic, Vijayasai Reddy and the ruling YSRCP were worried about shifting the capital from Amaravati to Vizag, BJP state president Kanna Laximanarayana said.

On Tuesday, Vijayasai Reddy said no power can stop the state government’s plan to make Vizag as the executive capital. “The executive capital will be set up in Vizag, whatever it takes,” Vijayasai Reddy asserted. Reacting to this, Kanna questioned the state government if this is the time to talk about making Vishakapatnam the executive capital when it should be focusing on containing the spread of Covid-19. “This shows the attitude of the YSRCP government. Vijayasai Reddy is consumed by power and talking out of arrogance. People are closely watching the governance of YSRCP in the last one year or so and will give a befitting reply when time comes,” Kanna said.

Claiming that he worked as a chartered accountant for Sujana Chowdary, Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday levelled sweeping allegations against the BJP MP saying he had defaulted on loans by floating several shell and bogus companies. “I have evidence to nail Sujana. How much money did Sujana and Purandeshwari receive from the BJP central leadership during the elections? Kanna is sold to the TDP for Rs 20 crore and BJP MP Sujana Chowdary has acted as a broker in this deal. Kanna, I’m asking you again. Have you not sold yourself out to Sujana Chowdary?” Kanna again challenged Vijayasai Reddy to take an oath in Kanipakam temple to prove his comments and said he will file a criminal defamation case against Vijayasai Reddy for the sweeping allegations. On his part, Viaysai Reddy addressing a press conference said he was ready to take an oath in Kanipakam or even Tirumala Balaji temple.

Kanna further said the Bharatiya Janata Party does not believe in the philosophy of distributing money during the elections. “It is not in the DNA of our party to distribute money during the elections. The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda does not believe in the politics of money or corruption. Vijayasai Reddy is speaking out of ‘adhikara madham’. Every week, Vijayasai Reddy goes to court and swears by Bhagavad Gita. Such oaths of lies are not new to Vijayasai Reddy. He is well-versed in distribution of money,” Kanna fired.