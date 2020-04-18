Vijay Sethupathi’s request irks Sukumar and Bunny

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is in talks to essay the role of the lead antagonist in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa that will be directed by Sukumar. Things were extremely fine till the film was planned in Telugu. When it was announced as a pan Indian project, Vijay Sethupathi is quite reluctant to play the lead villain in the film. He has a bunch of films as a lead actor in Tamil and he is in no mood to play a negative role at least for the Tamil version of Pushpa. He is ready to play a baddie for the other versions and he sought a replacement for the Tamil version.

Sukumar is trying hard to convince Vijay Sethupathi as it turns hectic to rope in another actor and shoot the portions again for the Tamil version. If the talks will not end positive, Sukumar is keen to replace Vijay Sethupathi and find the best suitable actor. A couple of Bollywood actors too are considered as Pushpa will have a wide Hindi release. As of now, nothing has been finalized. Pushpa is an action thriller set in Chittoor district. Allu Arjun’s look from the film already received a positive response. The regular shoot starts after the lockdown is lifted. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.