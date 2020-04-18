Adivi Sesh busy with Goodachari 2

The coronavirus outbreak left the world in lockdown. Tollywood young actor Adivi Sesh is utilizing the break in a perfect manner. He is busy editing the wrapped up portions of Major which completed 40% of the shoot. He is in frequent touch with the director and other technicians through video calls to complete the work. A major schedule of Major got completed at the border recently and the unit canned crucial scenes at a temperature of -8 degrees. A huge set is erected in Ramoji Film City and the shoot commences in the set once the lockdown process comes to an end.

Adivi Sesh in this break is spending time with his father. He is keeping himself by penning the script of Goodachari 2 which will roll this year. After Goodachari ended up as a hit, the focus now stands on the sequel. Adivi Sesh says that the premises are completely interesting and they are working hard to deliver the best. Rahul Pakala will direct the sequel and he worked as the writer for Goodachari and Kshanam. Major releases this year and Goodachari 2 is slated for 2021 release.