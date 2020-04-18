Coronavirus: YSRCP not allowing voluntary groups to help poor?

Many groups and organisations are responding to PM Modi’s call to help poor people. Each person should help at least 5 others. But, in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP leaders are not allowing such organisations. The ruling party cadres are insisting that only their party can hand over the relief and groceries to poor families. They are asking voluntary organisations to leave the relief material with YSRCP activists.

Objecting to such forcible collections of donations, TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu has written to CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy not to force women’s self-help groups, farmers societies, hospital managements and trade and industry organisations to donate to the CM Relief Fund in the name of Coronavirus relief.

Mr Naidu told CM that it was highly objectionable and atrocious on the part of YSRCP leaders to make forcible collections at a time when all sections of society were facing untold hardships like never before in this epidemic lockdown crisis. If required, the government may accept voluntary donations from those who can afford to give despite the present financial distress.

Stating that the government has itself shown Rs. 30,000 cr more revenue, Mr Naidu said that there were huge Central funds received towards devolutions, 14th Finance Commission and COVID relied funds. But, YSRCP leaders are blaming TDP while the state government is diverting the funds without giving financial support to strengthen the fight against virus. Unfortunately, YSRCP leaders are collecting commissions even in the distribution of Rs 1,000 and groceries. This relief was not altogether given to the 25 lakh poor people whose ration cards were removed along political considerations.

Mr. Naidu accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of neglecting the epidemic and releasing false reports on virus transmission which has created confusion among the people. The total concentration of YSRCP leaders was on getting lockdown lifted and getting local body elections held as early as possible but not on saving lives of people. The government has no right to play with the rights of the people. Ignorance of the CM is pushing the state into a serious health crisis.

Mr Naidu expressed concern over rapid virus transmission in AP, saying that the Jaggaiahpeta police in Krishna district had beaten up and harassed one person for placing a social media post about a Delhi returnee freely moving in the area. The returnee later tested positive for Corona but he had moved with local people for over 10 days by that time. Now, the same police are enquiring about the details of all the people who came in contact with the positive returnee. The officials didn’t hand over dead body asking relatives to announce the death of a person as not due to virus in Kurnool. But now, the same officials are enquiring about details of persons who came in contact with the deceased person.