Number of containment centres in Hyderabad rises to 146

The number of containment zones in Greater Hyderabad, a Covid-19 hotspot, rose to 146 with creation of 20 new zones.

The number of containment zones under the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saw the increase despite authorities removing 15 zones.

Earlier, the number of zones in GHMC limits was put at 126. Thus the overall increase has been 35 centres.

The centres to contain spread of virus are created in areas reporting positive cases.

After Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao’s video conference with Additional Collectors and Municipal Commissioners, an official statement put the number of overall containment zones in the state at 260.

While there are 146 containment zones in GHMC, the remaining 114 are located in 43 municipalities.

GHMC accounts for 240 out of 496 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Rama Rao directed officials to strictly enforce the containment zone rules. He said people in such zones should be confined to their homes and the municipal authorities should supply milk, vegetables, medicines and other essentials at their doorsteps.

He directed them not to allow donors into the containment zones and create Whatsapp groups with the local residents to know their requirements. He also wanted booking of cases against those violating containment norms, while making it clear that removing containment zones depends on people’s cooperation.

The minister said in view of the lockdown people should remain where they are and they should not be allowed to go other places. He asked officials to ensure that the migrant labourers don’t come on roads to go to their states or districts. Municipal Commissioners were asked to arrange food for the migrant labourers in places where they are residing.