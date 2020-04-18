Top production house in Financial Stress

The coronavirus shattered several fields and the film industry is badly impacted. The delay in shoots and release of films is costing a bomb for the producers as the interests are heaping up. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is lined up with a series of projects and their entire plans got a huge halt with the lockdown. A small film Uppena which is waiting for release got delayed. The film is made on a budget of Rs 22 crores and the film’s delay left the makers in stress. It is quite tough for the film to over-perform in this coronavirus season and recover the investments. Uppena generated decent buzz and a summer release would have worked well.

The makers spent a bomb on the pre-production work of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The shoot of the film is now delayed and the release too will get pushed. Sukumar took a hefty advance for the project right after the release of Rangasthalam and it is already two years. The interests are counting up on a regular basis. Allu Arjun’s uncle joined as a co-producer and will take a share from the film’s profits. It is speculated that Mythri Movie Makers paid an advance of Rs 18 crores (in three installments) for Prabhas for a pan Indian film. The project may be pushed to 2023 as Prabhas is lined up with three films.

Mythri was keen to produce a film with Mahesh Babu and 14 Reels Plus joined the board to co-produce the project. It is speculated that Mythri paid an advance amount of Rs 10 crores for Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and locked the actor for a film in 2022. Along with these, Mythri Movie Makers paid huge advances for several directors and actors which are a burden for them. Along with these, coronavirus brought extra stress financially for the production house who is waiting to taste success from some time. A couple of massive hits will make them relieved.