Exclusive: Vijay signs a straight Telugu project

Tamil actor Vijay impressed the Tollywood audience with his recent offerings and all his movies raked decent revenues across the Telugu states. The actor is keen to sign straight Telugu films to expand his market. Telugu360 exclusively heard that Vijay signed his straight Telugu film recently and it would be directed by sensible filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. Vamshi has been struggling to impress an actor and sign his next from the past couple of years.

He recently met Vijay in Chennai and narrated an interesting script. Vijay was impressed with Vamshi’s narration and gave his initial nod. Vamshi Paidipally started working on the script and the film starts rolling next year once Vijay is done with his current films. Dil Raju will produce this bilingual on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Vijay signed his next in the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar and the project rolls from June this year. Sun Pictures are the producers and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.

Vijay also signed one more film for Master fame Lokesh Kanagaraj that will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Vamshi Paidipally’s film will start rolling next year once Vijay is done with the shoot of both these committed films.