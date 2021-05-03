Jagan credits party for record Tirupati LS bypoll win

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed happiness over the party’s emphatic victory in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll, for which votes were counted on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy complimented YSRCP candidate M. Gurumoorthy and said, “After 23 months of governance, the people have wholeheartedly blessed our government in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll. The people who blessed us with a majority of 2.28 lakh votes in Tirupati during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections have given us a bigger majority of 2.71 lakh votes as they’re happy with the good deeds of this government.”

The YSRCP candidate polled 6,25,820 votes. In contrast, the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate garnered 3,54,253 votes while the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ratna Prabha polled 57,070 votes.

Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated by the death of the YSRCP’s Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020. There were 28 candidates in the fray that saw a concerted battle between the ruling YSRCP, the opposition TDP and the BJP.

Voting for the bypoll had taken place on April 17 with overall voting percentage of 64 per cent.