Vijay To Equally Please With Action, Dances In Liger

Usually, there is less scope for music in action entertainers. However, director Puri Jagannadh has made Liger in a way that the film has something for every section of audience. In fact, mother-son bonding is going to be one the major attractions.

Guess what, there will be seven songs in Liger. Vijay Deverakonda who didn’t get chance to showcase his dancing skills earlier has worked hard to enact graceful moves in Liger. Most of the songs in the movie are dance numbers and the songs that were already released got chartbuster response.

Ananya Pandey is a fine dancer and Vijay Deverakonda is said to have practiced a lot to make sure his dances will equally please like his fights in the movie. The actor, indeed, impressed with his dances in Akdi Pakdi and Coka 2.0 songs.

Liger is a pakka commercial entertainer that will be hitting the screens on August 25th.