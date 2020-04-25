Vijaya Sai master plan to make pro-YCP man AP BJP chief?

It is known news that recently Vijaya Sai Reddy, the 2nd most powerful man in the party launched a scathing attack on Kanna Laxmi Narayana, AP BJP chief. Now there are gossips doing rounds in political circles that there’s a master plan behind this attack and that plan has been formulated by none other than Vijaya Sai Reddy himself keeping in mind future prospects of the party.

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the political war of words has been continuing in the state of AP. Recently Vijaya Sai Reddy made wild allegations on Kanna Laxmi Narayana that he was sold out to TDP supremo for the amount of 20 crores and that is the reason he is making allegations on Government of Andhra Pradesh. He also alleged that Kanna Laxmi Narayana and Purandhaeswari have mismanaged the party funds during the 2019 elections. Of course, Kanna retaliated these comments and reminded people about corruption cases Vijaya Sai Reddy is facing. Moreover, the allegations that Kanna Laxmi Narayana colluded with Chandra Babu Naidu couldn’t convince people as he is known for the bitter rivalry with CBN for several years. The war of words ended with a challenge between Vijaya sai Reddy and Kanna Laxmi Narayana to swear in temples as soon as the lockdown is over.

Now the rumors doing round in political circles is that Vijaya Sai had a master plan in labeling Kanna as a pro-TDP man. His main intention seems to be to see that pro-YCRSP man gets elected as AP BJP chief after Kanna’s tenure is over so that it helps YSRCP in the next election. Moreover, as Purandhareswari is also in the race for AP BJP chief post, Vijaya sai ensured that he slings some mud on her too so that the line is clear for another BJP man who is close to some YSRCP leaders. It is also rumored in political circles that another BJP leader from Telangana also wants this man to succeed Kanna Laxmi Narayana as AP BJP chief.

Probably Vijaya Sai Reddy and some top YSRCP leaders are of opinion that having someone who favors them as AP BJP chief will help them in upcoming elections to directly or indirectly tie-up with the party ruling the country. We will have to wait and see whether Vijaya Sai Reddy will be successful in executing his masterplan.