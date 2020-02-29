Vijayasai tweets on Naidu Pulivendula phobia

The ruling YCP leaders are making nonstop sarcastic attacks on TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu for his Vizag tour protests. Now, YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy asks why the TDP are blaming it on YSR family stronghold of Pulivendula everytime there is a clash minor or major anywhere in the state. Vijayasai gave a sarcastic tweet saying that Naidu and his son Lokesh are obviously suffering from a type of Pulivendula phobia.

Nothing stopping at that, Vijayasai says that it’s time Pulivendula phobia is notified as a psychological illness by the World Health Organization. So that, there could be a proper treatment to the TDP leaders.

Whether it’s sarcastic or not, certainly Vijayasai latest tweet ironically reflected on the emerging political scenario in Visakhapatnam and surrounding North Coastal Andhra region. TDP leaders are saying that Pulivendula gangs wearing ‘adda panchalu’ are scaring Vizag people by grabbing lands there. They say that it’s because of this Pulivendula phobia that North Coastal Andhra people are afraid of even accepting Executive Capital status for Vizag.