Amaravati farmers’ representation to YSR statue

In a novel protest, the Amaravati agitation activists held a huge demonstration at CM Jagan’s father YSR statue in Vijayawada. The protesting farmers submitted a symbolic representation to YSR statue stating that his son and CM Jaganmohan Reddy is oppressively shifting AP Capital to Visakhapatnam. They prayed to YSR soul that Jagan arrogant attitude be changed to save crores of AP people from the disastrous consequences of 3 Capitals.

Women farmers and youth also participated in the protest. They said that YSR gave good governance and he was called a saviour of farmers. But now, his son Jagan Reddy is harassing, suppressing and oppressing the farmers in every way possible. Instead of protecting Amaravati farmers, Jagan has thrown them along with their families into the streets for the past 74 days.

The protesting farmers appealed to YSR wife Vijayamma to intervene and advise her son to stop taking revenge against them for giving their ancestral lands for Capital City construction.