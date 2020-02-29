Sharwanand partying in USA

Sharwanand is one of the finest actors of Telugu cinema but his wrong choice of scripts kept him at a spot. With three back to back disasters, several aspiring filmmakers who are in talks with Sharwa are left in rethinking mode. Sharwanand is badly disturbed after Jaanu ended up as a dud. It has been over a week since the actor flew to USA and he is yet to return back. The shoot of Sreekaram is delayed as the actor is yet to inform the makers when he would return back.

It is heard that the recent track record even had an impact on the non-theatrical market of Sharwanand. The actor did class films mostly except Ranarangam because of which there is not much demand for Hindi rights. He has a film lined up with Ajay Bhupathi as of now and Sharwanand is also in talks with a couple of filmmakers. The actor is expected to return back from USA by next weekend and he will complete the shoot of Sreekaram by March.