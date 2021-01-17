Vijay’s Master is a disaster in Bollywood

Vijay’s latest film Master released in all the major Indian languages and the collections are exceptional in Tamil Nadu and the film is doing decent business in Telugu states and Kerala. The Telugu theatrical rights are valued at Rs 10 crores and the buyers entered into the profit zone already. The collections are rock solid in Tamil Nadu. But things are completely different across the North Indian circuits.

Master opened to poor occupancy and minimal footfalls in Bollywood. The numbers are quite poor that the buyers will even fail to recover the digital charges for the film. Though there are no prominent releases during this season, the audience are not much interested to watch the film in theatres. Vijay’s movies are watched well on small screen but the theatrical response is quite poor. Master is directed by Khaidi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan are the lead actors in this mass entertainer.