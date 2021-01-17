Shocker: Ravi Teja’s Krack to stream on Aha

Ravi Teja’s latest offering Krack is a blockbuster at the Tollywood box-office and the film dominated all the Sankranthi releases. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is running with packed houses across the Telugu states. Telugu digital platform Aha sealed their biggest ever digital deal and they acquired the digital streaming rights of Krack for a price of Rs 6.5 crores.

The biggest shock comes here as Krack will start streaming on Aha from January 29th before the theatrical run ends. An official announcement about the same would be made next week. Though the Tollywood producers wanted a healthy gap between the theatrical and digital release for Telugu movies, Krack would stream soon in less than a month of its theatrical release. This would even hamper the theatrical run for the coming week in Telugu states as the audience will not head to theatres when they have the digital streaming ready.