Viral Now: Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai with their Kids

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has been busy with his film and political engagements. The actor always bonds well with his family members and spends time often. Pawan Kalyan was present for the school graduation day of his son Akira. The picture featuring Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai, Akira and Aadya is going viral on internet. The family is spotted smiling in the click. Akira completed his schooling revealed Renu Desai.

“An era ends and an era begins. Proud parents of an amazing boy on his graduation day” posted Renu Desai along with the click on her Instagram page. On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the direction of Krish. The shoot is expected to resume next week in Hyderabad. After this, Pawan Kalyan will take up Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and Samuthirakani’s Vinodhaya Sitham remake.