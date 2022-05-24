Karan Johar’s interesting comments on North and South Cinema

Top filmmaker Karan Johar is promoting his upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo and he was asked about South Indian films dominating North cinema. He said that there is no competition between North and South films. He said that we are a part of Indian cinema and we will work collectively. He also said that he is proud of the performance of RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa. Karan said that they have raised the bars of Indian cinema.

“Hindi films like Gangubhai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 reported fantastic opening. Several Marathi and Punjabi films have been doing well. There is no comparison about films of different languages. We are proud of Indian cinema and there is no competition. Several times, SS Rajamouli said that we should grow as one cinema. South Indian films have done great business” told Karan Johar.