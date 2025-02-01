x
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Viral statements in Sankranthiki Vastunnam Gratitude Meet

Viral statements in Sankranthiki Vastunnam Gratitude Meet

Sankranthiki Vastunnam is one of the biggest hit for Telugu cinema and the most profitable film for Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. The distributors have earned huge profits and they also recovered from the losses of Game Changer which also was produced by Dil Raju. The distributors themselved celebrated a Gratitude Meet today in Park Hyatt. Some of the statements of the distributors went viral. West Godavari distributor LVR made sensational comments that there has been a huge inflation in the box-office numbers through the release fake posters. He said that they have lost big money but had to keep their mouths shut because of the pressure mounted from the filmmakers and the fake posters.

These videos are now going viral across social media circles. Even Dil Raju supported the statement saying that these happened and they have their weaknesses. Even the first day numbers of Game Changer are faked and there was a controversy around the film about the first day numbers. This became a habit for several Tollywood producers. Dil Raju also admitted that the Income Tax officials questioned them about the box-office numbers in the raids. The Gratitude Meet of Sankranthiki Vastunnam generated sensational statements from the distributors.

