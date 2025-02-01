Major Reshuffle in February Release Dates

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel is the most awaited film of February and the film hits the screens on 7th. A bunch of films featuring young actors are slated for release in the month. Most of them are struggling for buzz and they are yet to close the major deals. Releasing their films before closing these deals would be a huge risk for the makers. Vishwak Sen’s Laila and Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba are slated for February 14th release. Laila is struggling for buzz but the makers are going ahead for the release. Dilruba has no buzz and the film may get postponed. The makers are in plans to release the film during the Maha Shivarathri weekend.

Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka is the other release of the month and the film was announced for February 21st release. The makers are considering a 26th release for the film to cash on the long weekend. Mazaka and Dilruba may head for a clash. Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ next film Bhairavam featuring Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj too was announced for February release. The makers have now pushed their plans as none of the deals are closed and the teaser failed to generate buzz. For now, there is a huge reshuffle among the February releases.