Viral Video: Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh attacked by his third wife

There are strong speculations that Tollywood actor Naresh and Kannada actress Pavithra Lokesh are all set to tie the knot again. Naresh and his ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi exchanged words alleged each other in the recent times and made sensational comments about each other. A video of Ramya Raghupathi attacking Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh went viral all over today. Ramya reached a star hotel in Mysore where Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh were residing.

Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh were accompanied by security officials and they left the hotel. Naresh was spotted calling Ramya Raghupathi a cheater. Ramya Raghupathi was seen waiting outside the hotel room with a slipper in her hands. The security officials protected Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh till they reached their car. The controversy is now reaching new heights.