Virata Parvam Censor Talk

Director Venu Udugula’s second movie Virata Parvam starring Virata Parvam celebrates its pre-release event today with Venkatesh, Ram Charan and Sukumar gracing it. The period drama film has completed all the formalities, including censor and it has got U/A certificate from censor sleuths.

151 minutes is the final runtime of the movie which is scheduled for release on 17th of this month. Length is also playing crucial role of late and the makers of Virata Parvam opted for a crisp runtime.

What’s more, censor officials have reportedly applauded the team, as they were spellbound by the heart-touching love saga. Both Sai Pallavi and Rana won good marks from the officials for their performance in the movie.

Fortunately for Virata Parvam, the movie will not have big competition for at least three weeks. So, if the movie receives positive response post release, it will emerge as a winner!