ZEE5 says CHOOSTUNE UNDIPOTAARU (Dekhtey Reh Jaogey) as it reveals a power-packed line-up of 11 originals across a gamut of genres in the presence of industry stalwarts such as Harish Shankar, Praveen Sattaru, Kona Venkat, Niharika and Sushmita Konidela.

The star-studded event –‘Hooked’, showcased the platform’s expansive line-up for Telugu audiences creating excitement with some highly anticipated original series, blockbuster movies and the best of dubbed content ~

India, 15th June, 2022: ZEE5, India and Bharat’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for millions of entertainment seekers, reaffirmed its commitment towards its viewers and content partners in the South by unveiling a compelling slate of 11 Telugu originals in a star-studded event today in Hyderabad. With its strong consumer proposition, ZEE5 has been winning the hearts of audiences across the region. The platform’s content portfolio builds a high level of excitement as it brings the world of entertainment to our consumers’ screens in multiple languages, with diverse emotions and endless experiences to get hooked on to.

ZEE5 viewers in the Telugu market will have an extensive slate to watch ranging from thrillers to comedy, drama, romance, and many more which are deeply rooted in the rich culture and legacy of the region. In addition, viewers can watch blockbuster movies along with a line-up of original content and movies from ZEE5’s library that have been specially dubbed in Telugu to cater to the viewers’ consumption preferences. This much awaited content slate was unveiled in the presence of Harish Shankar, Praveen Sattaru, Kona Venkat, Niharika and Sushmita Konidela.

One could also catch a glimpse of the highly anticipated upcoming titles such as ‘Recce’, which is a multi-starrer thriller featuring Shiva Balaji, Sri Ram, Dhanya Balakrishna, Rajeshwari Nair, Aadukalam Nareyn, Sharanya Pradeep, Sammeta Gandhi, Ester Noronha and ‘Maa Neella Tank’ – a romantic comedy based in a small village that marks heartthrob Sushanth’s OTT debut. The event also saw noted filmmaker Harish Shankar revealing the first look of ‘ATM’- a heist comedy featuring Subbaraju, Prudhvi and VJ Sunny. . Further to this, popular actor Raj Tarun unveiled the lyrical video of a song from the upcoming ‘Aha Nee Pellanta’- a fun romantic show of a man’s failed attempt at finding a spouse.

The audiences were hooked to the line-up which boasts of shows like Hello World! – based on the life and trials of a group of youngsters on the cusp of their careers in the prominent IT sector of Hyderabad and Mission Tashaffi -an adrenaline-pumping spy drama. Other shows which we can look forward to are Paruvu, Bahishkarana, The Black Coat, Prema Vimanam and Hunting of the Stars.

The evening also raised a toast to the talented teams of Oka Chinna Family Story, Net, the Loser franchise and Gaalivaana for their remarkable storytelling which has had the Telugu audience hooked.