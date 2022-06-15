AP govt finally gives posting to senior IPS officer

The AP government had finally given posting to senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao, who was under suspension for two years. He was posted as commissioner of printing and stationary relieving another senior IPS officer G Vijaya Kumar.

Venkateswara Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer was suspended in February 2020 on charges of corruption by the YSR Congress government. He challenged the suspension in the AP high court and later in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court directed the State government to reinstate Venkateswara Rao as suspension cannot be continued beyond two years.

Accordingly, he was reinstated by withdrawing suspension and the IPS officer reported to duty on May 19, 2022. He was asked to report to the General Administration Department and was finally given posting on Wednesday.

Venkateswara Rao fought a tough battle against the YSR Congress government for two years. He challenged the government’s decision in his suspension and had even addressed several press conferences where he expressed doubts over bias of the government officials and the persons concerned.

The ruling YSR Congress is not happy with him as he is alleged to have engineered defections from the party to the TDP in 2017. Venkateswara Rao was the head of the intelligence wing during the TDP regime and was close to then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The controversial story had thus ended with the government giving him a posting finally.