Virgin Story targets youth audience

Popular producer Lagadapati Sridhar’s son Vikram Sahidev played the lead antagonist in Rowdy Boys produced by Dil Raju and his performance was appreciated. Lagadapati Sridhar is relaunching Vikram Sahidev as the lead actor with a youthful entertainer titled Virgin Story. Pradip Atluri directed the film and the trailer is targeted at the youth. Filled with romance and entertainment, Virgin Story is expected to impress the youth bigtime.

Sowmika Padiyan played the leading lady and she plays a young girl who gets cheated by couple of boyfriends. Vikram plays a youngster who has enough clarity in love and relationships. The rest of the film is all about their romantic journey. Virgin Story trailer looked colorful and the songs composed by Achu are popular. Some of the renowned technicians of Telugu cinema worked for Virgin Story which is bankrolled by Ramalakshmi Cine Creations.

Rishika Khanna, Vineeth Bhavisetty and Snehal played other important roles in this youthful entertainer. With no biggies around this week, Virgin Story is expected to appeal to the youth. The promotional content of the film looks promising.