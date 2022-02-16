Vote for BJP amounts to vote for “AP-TS merger”: TRS new slogan

The ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) seems to have come up with a new slogan to check the rise of BJP in Telangana. The new slogan is “Vote for BJP in Telangana amounts to vote for the merger of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana again.”

This new slogan was given by none other than TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao. KTR on Wednesday (today) undertook a visit to the Nizamabad district to launch various development programmes.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, KTR cautioned Telangana people against BJP’s ‘hidden agenda’ to merge AP and Telangana, if BJP comes to power at the Centre again in 2024 Lok Sabha polls and if BJP comes to power in Telangana in 2023 Assembly polls.

KTR told people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently gave clear indications of BJP’s plans to merge AP and TS when Modi questioned the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the formation of Telangana State in Parliament.

KTR said Modi made it clear in Rajya Sabha that the AP Bifurcation Bill was not passed in the Parliament in 2014 in an appropriate manner.

Modi’s comments are enough proof to say that Modi is against the formation of the Telangana state and if he is voted to power again in 2024, Modi will merge AP and Telangana.

KTR hoped to flare up ‘Telangana sentiment’ again with this new slogan and retain power for TRS for the third term in 2023 Assembly polls.