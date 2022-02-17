Megastar’s Acharya heading for a Hindi Release

Megastar Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Acharya last year and the film is postponed due to the pandemic. Koratala Siva directed this social drama and the film is finally hitting the screens on April 29th. The makers are in plans for a simultaneous Hindi release for the film. Pen Studios will release the Hindi version of Acharya across the North Indian circuits. With Telugu mass films doing well in Hindi, the makers are keen to release the film in Hindi.

Earlier, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Syeraa released in record number of screens in Hindi but the film has been declared as a flop. Koratala Siva flew down to Mumbai and closed the Hindi theatrical deal recently. The film is carrying high expectations and Ram Charan will be seen in a powerful role. Acharya has Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood in other important roles. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and Manisharma is the music director. Chiranjeevi is shooting for God Father, Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s film currently.