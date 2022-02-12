Virgin Story Trailer: Youthful

Virgin Story, a youthful love drama featuring Vikram Sahidev and Sowmika Pandian in the lead roles is up for theatrical release on the 18th of this month and the promotions are underway for the film.

The makers unveiled the trailer of Virgin Story and it shows that the film revolves around a young pair who experience a new phase of life together.

Vikram and Sowmika are seen as lovers in the film. The trailer shows that the chemistry between the young pair is what drives the film. The conversations between the lead pair and interesting and they are relatable to the youth.

Virgin Story is evidently aimed at the younger generation audience. The film is directed by Pradip B Atluri and produced by Sireesha Lagadapati. The film is up for release on the 18th of this month, as mentioned.