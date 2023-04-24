Virupaksha first weekend worldwide collections – Very Good

Virupaksha has a very good opening weekend as the film collected a distributor share of 19.05 Cr and a gross of 35 Cr. After a decent to good opening day, the film has put excellent numbers on Saturday and Sunday taking the Eid holiday advantage completely. This is the biggest weekend ever for an SDT film by Miles. Today’s Noon shows are off to a decent start and should do well from matinees taking Summer advantage.

The film has done well overseas with an estimated gross of $875k and do will cross 1 Million likely by Tuesday.

Area first weekend worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre-Release Business Nizam 7.20 Cr (including GST) 1.82 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr Ceeded 2.31 Cr 0.54 Cr 4 Cr UA 2.05 Cr (including GST) 0.58 Cr (including GST) Guntur 1.19 Cr 0.46 Cr East 1.10 Cr 0.40 Cr Krishna 1.09Cr (including GST) 0.32 Cr (including GST) West 0.85 Cr 0.47 Cr Nellore 0.54 Cr 0.20 Cr AP/TS 16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST) 4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST) 11 Cr ratio ROI 1.40 Cr 0.30 Cr 1.30 Cr Overseas 2.90 Cr 1.05 Cr 1.50 Cr Worldwide Share 20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST) 6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST) Worldwide Gross 35 Cr 10 Cr Pre-Release Business 25 Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr