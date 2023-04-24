Virupaksha first weekend worldwide collections – Very Good

Virupaksha has a very good opening weekend as the film collected a distributor share of 19.05 Cr and a gross of 35 Cr. After a decent to good opening day, the film has put excellent numbers on Saturday and Sunday taking the Eid holiday advantage completely. This is the biggest weekend ever for an SDT film by Miles. Today’s Noon shows are off to a decent start and should do well from matinees taking Summer advantage.
The film has done well overseas with an estimated gross of $875k and do will cross 1 Million likely by Tuesday.
|Area
|first weekend worldwide collections
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|7.20 Cr (including GST)
|1.82 Cr (including GST)
|7.20 Cr
|Ceeded
|2.31 Cr
|0.54 Cr
|4 Cr
|UA
|2.05 Cr (including GST)
|0.58 Cr (including GST)
|Guntur
|1.19 Cr
|0.46 Cr
|East
|1.10 Cr
|0.40 Cr
|Krishna
|1.09Cr (including GST)
|0.32 Cr (including GST)
|West
|0.85 Cr
|0.47 Cr
|Nellore
|0.54 Cr
|0.20 Cr
|AP/TS
|16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST)
|4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST)
|11 Cr ratio
|ROI
|1.40 Cr
|0.30 Cr
|1.30 Cr
|Overseas
|2.90 Cr
|1.05 Cr
|1.50 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST)
|6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST)
|Worldwide Gross
|35 Cr
|10 Cr
|25 Cr
