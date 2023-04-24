IT Officials Digging On Actors’ Remunerations

It is a known news that, IT and ED officers are conducting raids on Mythri Movie Makers’ office and Sukumar’s house and office. As per sources, IT officers got key details about the actors’ remunerations paid by Mythri. Usually, Heroes take some part of the remuneration in black money to avoid the burden of paying taxes.

Mythri Movie Makers is doing some big films, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule and they also have signed Prabhas for Siddharth Anand’s film for an action-adventure. The production house has already paid some part of the remuneration as advances for their actors and IT officials have now got every detail of it. We have to see how this information going to affect our actors.

Income Tax officials conducted raids on the production house for getting more foreign funds in a span of six months and also for not being clear with GST bills. This time these raids are going to affect all the actors who took their salary from Mythri unaccounted.