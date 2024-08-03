Visakha MLC election generates heat in north Andhra

The undivided Visakhapatnam district MLC election from the local bodies is generating heat in the north Andhra region. The opposition YSR Congress had already declared its candidate for the election. The TDP-led NDA is yet to name its candidate.

The election notification is scheduled to be released on August 6. Nominations will be accepted from August 6 to 13. Election to the seat would be held on August 30. The seat felt vacant as Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju disqualified MLC Vamsi Krishna for floor crossing. Vamsi Krishna, a YSR Congress MLC had left the party and joined the Jana Sena before the 2024 general election to the State Assembly.

Former minister and senior YSR Congress leader Botsa Satyanarayana was named as the YSR Congress candidate for the election. A two-time MP and four time MLA, Botsa Satyanarayana is one of the senior politicians from north Andhra region. He has a strong following in the north Andhra region. His family too is strong in the region, with wife becoming MP and brother Appala Narasaiah as MLA over the years.

The YSR Congress has majority MPTCs, ZPTCs, Councilors and corporators from the district. Visakhapatnam district was divided into Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts. The present election covers the three districts.

Meanwhile, the NDA started consultations with the party leaders from these three districts. Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh held an initial meeting with the party leaders in the region. The NDA is planning to attract more MPTCs, ZPTCs, councilors and corporators from the YSR Congress. The leaders are in contact with the potential candidates who could leave the YSR Congress and join the TDP.

The TDP had already got some MPTCs and ZPTCs who joined the party after the 2024 general election to the state Assembly. The party is now focusing on bringing more councilors and corporators into the party from the YSR Congress.

On its part, the YSR Congress too is aware of these defections. The party is reaching out to the members of the local bodies. It is to be seen whether the YSR Congress would be able to retain all its members as the election is fast approaching.