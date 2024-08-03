Centre decides to build 2 cr houses in India, says Minister

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, said that the Central government had decided to construct over 2 crore houses in the country this year. The Central government is preparing plans to construct these houses, the Union Minister said.

He said that the Andhra Pradesh government led by the YSR Congress had failed to utilize the scheme in the last five years. The State government had no plans to construct houses in the state in the last five years, he said. The State government did not utilize the funds from the Central government, he added.

He said that the state government would have constructed 5 lakh to 6 lakh houses in the state in the last five years. The government had no vision to construct the houses for the poor, despite the Central government giving funds, the Union Minister of State said.

The Minister further said that the Central government has unlimited funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The State government led by the YSR Congress had also failed to utilize these funds in the last five years, he said. The state government had no initiative to utilize the Central funds, the Minister said. He further added that the State government in the last five years had no vision to utilize the Central funds. Various departments have surplus funds which the State government could not utilize, the Minister said.

The Minister also said that funds were available for the states under the Jal Jeevan Mission. There was no limit for the Central government to release funds to any state, he said. The previous YSR Congress government also ignored this scheme in the last five years, he said. He further said that the YSR Congress government also did not utilize the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Union Minister said.

The Central Minister said that the present NDA government in Andhra Pradesh would utilize every scheme from the Central government. It would draw all the funds under every scheme, he said. The state would also provide matching grants for some schemes, he said. He further added that the state government was focusing more on the schemes that do not have the matching grants condition.