Visakhapatnam Student Dies in Canada

A young student from Visakhapatnam, India tragically passed away in his sleep while pursuing higher education in Canada. Phani Kumar, who hailed from the Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam, was found unresponsive by his roommates on December 18, 2024.

Kumar was pursuing his Master’s degree in Canada when the unfortunate incident occurred. His roommates immediately informed his family back in India about the sudden demise.

The bereaved family has reached out to local government officials for assistance in bringing Phani Kumar’s body back to India. They have submitted requests to their local MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly), MP (Member of Parliament), and District Collector for help with the repatriation process.

“We are seeking help from officials to bring our son’s body back home,” a family member stated. The sudden loss has left the Gajuwaka community in shock, as Phani Kumar was known for his academic aspirations.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by international students and their families during emergencies abroad. Local authorities are working to assist the family with the necessary documentation and procedures for bringing the deceased student’s remains back to India.