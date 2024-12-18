x
Switch to: తెలుగు
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Visakhapatnam Student Dies in Canada

Published on December 18, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Visakhapatnam Student Dies in Canada
image
Paritala Ravi Murder Case – Five Accused Granted Bail After 18 Years
image
What is the point in protesting against Adani at Telangana Raj Bhavan?
image
TDP official YouTube Accounts Compromised
image
Ram Mohan Naidu turns 37, wishes pour in for the young Minister

Visakhapatnam Student Dies in Canada

A young student from Visakhapatnam, India tragically passed away in his sleep while pursuing higher education in Canada. Phani Kumar, who hailed from the Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam, was found unresponsive by his roommates on December 18, 2024.

Kumar was pursuing his Master’s degree in Canada when the unfortunate incident occurred. His roommates immediately informed his family back in India about the sudden demise.

The bereaved family has reached out to local government officials for assistance in bringing Phani Kumar’s body back to India. They have submitted requests to their local MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly), MP (Member of Parliament), and District Collector for help with the repatriation process.

“We are seeking help from officials to bring our son’s body back home,” a family member stated. The sudden loss has left the Gajuwaka community in shock, as Phani Kumar was known for his academic aspirations.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by international students and their families during emergencies abroad. Local authorities are working to assist the family with the necessary documentation and procedures for bringing the deceased student’s remains back to India.

Previous Paritala Ravi Murder Case – Five Accused Granted Bail After 18 Years
else

TRENDING

image
JACK: Siddu Jonnalagadda coming with an entertainer on April 10th
image
Dil Raju takes oath as FDC Chairman
image
Buzz: Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi to Team up

Latest

image
Visakhapatnam Student Dies in Canada
image
Paritala Ravi Murder Case – Five Accused Granted Bail After 18 Years
image
What is the point in protesting against Adani at Telangana Raj Bhavan?
image
TDP official YouTube Accounts Compromised
image
Ram Mohan Naidu turns 37, wishes pour in for the young Minister

Most Read

image
Paritala Ravi Murder Case – Five Accused Granted Bail After 18 Years
image
What is the point in protesting against Adani at Telangana Raj Bhavan?
image
TDP official YouTube Accounts Compromised

Related Articles

VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire Adah Sharma Throwback 2024 Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip Mouni Roy Beach Vibes Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event