Balagam actor Mogilaiah passed away

Darshanam Mogilaiah aka Kinnera Mogulaiah is one artist who performs a tribal musical instrument called Kinnera in Telangana. Impressed with his work, he bagged an opportunity to sing in Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. Mogilaiah also played a crucial role in Balagam directed by Venu. Mogilaiah has been suffering from kidney related disease from some time and he breathed his last today morning. Mogilaiah sang the emotional song ‘Thoduga Maa Thodundi’ from Balagam which is one of the highlights of the film.

Balagam director Venu met Mogilaiah recently in hospital. The Telangana government has extended its support to provide medical assistance for Mogilaiah. The government also promised to allocate land for construction of house for Mogilaiah. The 72-year-old artist has breathed his last today. Rest in peace Mogilaiah.