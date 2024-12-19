Biggest Tollywood Disasters of 2024

2024 is a mixed bag for Telugu cinema. The year witnessed a series of hits, decent films and disasters. Considering the financials involved, here are the biggest disasters for the year 2024 for Telugu cinema:

Saindhav: Venkatesh who has delivered decent hits tasted the biggest debacle with Saindhav. The film was so badly rejected that even the Sankranthi holiday season could not save the film. The actor stepped into action mode for Saindhav and the action part failed big time.

Eagle: Ravi Teja has been in struggling mode and his big-budget attempt Eagle ended up as a massive disaster. The film was made on a huge budget and a major portion was shot in Europe. Karthik Ghattamaneni is the director.

Operation Valentine: Varun Tej’s pan-Indian film Operation Valentine was badly rejected across the nation. The film failed to report minimum footfalls. The genre and the complicated narration made Operation Valentine an outright disaster at the box-office.

Manamey: Sharwanand’s stylish and youthful attempt Manamey gained interest before the release. But it was a boring feast and the producer lost big money through the film. Manamey is completely shot across the beautiful locations of London. Sriram Aditya directed Manamey and Krithi Shetty is the heroine.

Double iSmart: Double iSmart was an acid test for Ram and Puri Jagannadh. The film ended up as a dud because of the poor content. All doors are closed for Puri Jagannadh after the release of Double iSmart. Ram too is criticized for his choice of scripts.

Mr Bachchan: Ravi Teja picked up a remake and Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar was a colossal failure. Harish Shankar was trolled badly for his work and he received peak criticism. He was over enthusiastic during the promotions of the film and a bigger damage happened to him.

Matka: Varun Tej tested his luck with a mass entertainer titled Matka and the film ended up as the biggest disaster in his career. The film failed to collect minimum numbers and the producers tasted massive losses. Right from the looks of Varun Tej to his script selection, he was badly criticized.