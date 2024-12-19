Charlapalli Railway Terminal: Hyderabad’s New Modern Railway Hub Opens on December 28

The prestigious Charlapalli Railway Terminal, a Rs 430 crore infrastructure marvel, will transform Hyderabad’s railway landscape when it opens on December 28, 2024. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Kishan Reddy will inaugurate this state-of-the-art facility, marking a significant milestone in Telangana’s transportation infrastructure.

The terminal’s spacious complex showcases modern architecture and passenger-friendly features. Six escalators and seven elevators make movement effortless across the terminal. The ground floor houses seven booking counters, separate waiting halls for men and women, and an exclusive executive lounge. The first floor offers dining options with a cafeteria and restaurant, alongside comfortable restrooms.

The terminal’s design prioritizes security and passenger comfort. It features extensive CCTV camera coverage and brilliant lighting systems throughout. Environmental consciousness is evident in the terminal’s planning, with 500 trees transplanted around the complex. The terminal also features a water recycling system for coach washing and groundwater recharge facilities.

The railway terminal’s operational capacity has been significantly enhanced with nine platforms, including four newly constructed ones. The facility is prepared to handle twenty-five new trains and thousands of passengers daily. Public transport connectivity to and from the terminal has been carefully planned to ensure seamless travel experiences.

This new terminal will substantially reduce the passenger load at Hyderabad’s existing railway stations, including Nampally, Kacheguda, and Secunderabad. Its strategic location provides convenient access to various parts of the city, making it an ideal starting point for travellers. Free WiFi service throughout the terminal adds to passenger convenience, reflecting modern travel requirements.

The Charlapalli Railway Terminal stands as a testament to Telangana’s commitment to world-class infrastructure development. Its opening marks a new chapter in Hyderabad’s railway connectivity, promising improved travel experiences for passengers while contributing to the region’s economic growth.