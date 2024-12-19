All eyes on Baby John

2024 has been a disastrous year for Hindi cinema. Most of the films featuring stars and big-budget films failed badly. Stree is the only blockbuster for Hindi cinema in 2024. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again ended up as decent hits this year. After the stupendous performance of Pushpa 2: The Rule across the mass circuits of North India, Bollywood filmmakers are left in shock about why the Hindi films are badly rejected. The last hope of Bollywood for this year is Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film is the remake of Tamil film Theri.

Baby John trailer hints that the film has ample amount of action, drama and entertainment. The film is made on a massive budget and it has enough grandeur throughout. Bollywood has high hopes on Baby John and the film is hitting the screens tomorrow. With no releases around, the film has to open on a strong note and take the advantage of Christmas and New Year weekends. Jawan director Atlee who directed the original version has produced Baby John. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Thaman scored the music. For now, all eyes are focused on the result of Baby John.