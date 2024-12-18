x
Home > Politics

Paritala Ravi Murder Case – Five Accused Granted Bail After 18 Years

Published on December 18, 2024 by swathy

Paritala Ravi Murder Case – Five Accused Granted Bail After 18 Years

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted bail to five accused in the high-profile Paritala Ravi murder case after 18 years. The individuals granted bail include A-3 Narayana Reddy, A-4 Rekhamayya, A-5 Ranganayakulu, A-6 Vadde Konda, and A-8 Obi Reddy.

Case Background

On January 24, 2005, Paritala Ravi, a prominent Telugu Desam Party leader, was assassinated in Penukonda, Anantapur district. The attack was carried out using both bombs and gunfire near the party office, sending shockwaves through Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape.

Investigation Process

The Central Bureau of Investigation took charge of the case, uncovering deep-rooted political and family rivalries. Their investigation revealed connections to Congress leader Gangula Suryanarayana Reddy, highlighting a long-standing family feud as the primary motive behind the murder.

Legal Proceedings

The Anantapur Sessions Court conducted an extensive trial lasting six years. Eight individuals were ultimately sentenced to life imprisonment for their involvement in the murder. Several high-profile suspects initially connected to the case were later exonerated during the trial proceedings.

