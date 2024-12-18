x
Home > Politics

What is the point in protesting against Adani at Telangana Raj Bhavan?

Published on December 18, 2024 by swathy

What is the point in protesting against Adani at Telangana Raj Bhavan?

Telangana Congress held a protest at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday protesting against Adani Group, as the business conglomerate is facing corruption charges. The protest assumes significance as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led the protest.

Revanth Reddy along with his Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and other Ministers and legislators took part in the protest and also led a rally earlier. He has demanded for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe on the Adani Group’s irregularities. As usually he has alleged that ‘PM Modi is saving Gautam Adani’ and gave slogans ‘Modi Adani Bhai Bhai’.

Due to the sensational nature and because of involvement of CM of state, this protest obviously made news at national level. But the big question is, “What is the point in protesting against Adani Group, a business group having operations across the globe in front of Telangana Raj Bhavan?” Doesn’t Telangana CM and his colleagues have better works do?

Already Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is leading protests against Adani Group across the nation. He had successfully presented PM Modi and Adani as very close and helping each other misusing power and money in public’s eyes. Congress MPs also raising the issue in Parliament.

At this juncture, what is the need for Telangana CM to take up one more protest? Ironically Adani Group has sizeable investments in Telangana. So it is obvious that Revanth Sarkar and Adani Group have to work together. Whatever political parties may say for public consumption, the reality is all political parties have been receiving funds from Adani Group, either directly or covertly.

Apart from funding for political parties, Adani Group has been investing heavily across sectors in various states. Telangana is also one of the key state for Adani.

In other words, Adani Group is an important investor for Telangana state. So what is the point in protest by Congress CM, when his Government needs to focus on utilizing the investment from the business group and create jobs and growth for the state and its people?

The point to be noted here is, Siddaramaiah, CM of neighbouring Karnataka, where Congress is in rule is not showing same vigor in protesting against Adani as Revanth Reddy. Even Revanth’s mentor AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has been treading very cautiously regarding Adani Group. Hope Revanth Reddy thinks of Telangana development rather than pleasing Congress High Command.

