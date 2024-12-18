TDP official YouTube Accounts Compromised

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is grappling with consecutive cyber security breaches affecting their major social media platforms. Their official YouTube channel was hacked on December 18, 2024, rendering it inaccessible since morning, with users receiving strike notifications when attempting to access the content.

This incident follows a in March 2022 breach of their Twitter account, where unauthorized posts appeared during the early hours. The dual platform compromise has prompted swift action from the party’s technical wing, which has immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into both incidents.

TDP’s technical team is actively coordinating with both YouTube management to regain control of the compromised accounts. Party officials have filed formal complaints with the platforms while implementing enhanced security protocols across their digital presence. The team is simultaneously working to identify the hackers responsible for these breaches and assess any potential data exposure.