x
Switch to: తెలుగు
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

TDP official YouTube Accounts Compromised

Published on December 18, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Visakhapatnam Student Dies in Canada
image
Paritala Ravi Murder Case – Five Accused Granted Bail After 18 Years
image
What is the point in protesting against Adani at Telangana Raj Bhavan?
image
TDP official YouTube Accounts Compromised
image
Ram Mohan Naidu turns 37, wishes pour in for the young Minister

TDP official YouTube Accounts Compromised

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is grappling with consecutive cyber security breaches affecting their major social media platforms. Their official YouTube channel was hacked on December 18, 2024, rendering it inaccessible since morning, with users receiving strike notifications when attempting to access the content.

This incident follows a in March 2022 breach of their Twitter account, where unauthorized posts appeared during the early hours. The dual platform compromise has prompted swift action from the party’s technical wing, which has immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into both incidents.

TDP’s technical team is actively coordinating with both YouTube management to regain control of the compromised accounts. Party officials have filed formal complaints with the platforms while implementing enhanced security protocols across their digital presence. The team is simultaneously working to identify the hackers responsible for these breaches and assess any potential data exposure.

Next What is the point in protesting against Adani at Telangana Raj Bhavan? Previous Ram Mohan Naidu turns 37, wishes pour in for the young Minister
else

TRENDING

image
JACK: Siddu Jonnalagadda coming with an entertainer on April 10th
image
Dil Raju takes oath as FDC Chairman
image
Buzz: Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi to Team up

Latest

image
Visakhapatnam Student Dies in Canada
image
Paritala Ravi Murder Case – Five Accused Granted Bail After 18 Years
image
What is the point in protesting against Adani at Telangana Raj Bhavan?
image
TDP official YouTube Accounts Compromised
image
Ram Mohan Naidu turns 37, wishes pour in for the young Minister

Most Read

image
Paritala Ravi Murder Case – Five Accused Granted Bail After 18 Years
image
What is the point in protesting against Adani at Telangana Raj Bhavan?
image
TDP official YouTube Accounts Compromised

Related Articles

VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire Adah Sharma Throwback 2024 Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip Mouni Roy Beach Vibes Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event