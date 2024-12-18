Ram Mohan Naidu turns 37, wishes pour in for the young Minister

The young and dynamic Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu turned 37 today. As the popular leader from Northern Andhra is celebrating his 37th birthday, wishes are pouring in from all quarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to wish the young Minister on his birthday. Calling Ram Mohan Naidu as popular leader among youth, PM Modi appreciated him for his efforts in strengthening aviation infrastructure in the country and wished him long and healthy life.

AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who groomed Ram Mohan Naidu, after latter’s father Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu’s untimely demise, prayed for young leader’s health, longevity and success.

Ram Mohan Naidu took the occasion to express his gratitude towards Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Thanking TDP chief for his warm wishes and constant support, young leader called Chandrababu Naidu his guiding light and mentor.

External Affairs Minister S Jai Shankar, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, AP HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrashekar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol and others wished the young Civil Aviation Minister.

With the young leader creating a niche for himself in the tough political landscape within a short time, wishes are pouring in from all corners of India.